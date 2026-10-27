Gold Price Today in Pakistan: Latest Per Tola, 10 Gram Rates – 27 October 2026

KARACHI – Pakistan gold bullion market witnessed negative trends in previous session as price of 24-karat gold opened at Rs423,436 per tola on October 27.

Bullion prices rebounded after they recorded a sharp decline during October, falling Rs20,000 per tola from their monthly peak, including a Rs17,000 drop in just five consecutive trading sessions. The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold increased 1,201 to settle at Rs363,028, snapping a losing streak that has significantly reduced the value of gold within a matter of days.

Latest Gold Rates in Pakistan

Gold Weight 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per tola Rs388,150 Rs370,507 Rs317,577 Per gram Rs33,278 Rs31,764 Rs27,227 Per 10 grams Rs332,787 Rs317,649 Rs272,271 Per ounce Rs1,034,330 Rs987,300 Rs846,270

Gold Price in Pakistan — October 2026

Date Gold Price Per Tola Daily Change October 1 Rs438,636 −Rs3,000 October 2 Rs440,636 +Rs2,000 October 3 Rs436,336 −Rs4,300 October 5 Rs437,536 +Rs1,200 October 6 Rs437,536 — October 7 Rs434,436 −Rs3,100 October 8 Rs435,036 +Rs600 October 9 Rs440,936 +Rs5,900 October 10 Rs442,036 +Rs1,100 October 12 Rs439,936 −Rs2,100 October 13 Rs440,836 +Rs900 October 14 Rs437,836 −Rs3,000 October 15 Rs437,836 — October 16 Rs440,636 +Rs2,800 October 17 Rs439,036 −Rs1,600 October 19 Rs439,036 — October 20 Rs435,436 −Rs3,600 October 21 Rs434,536 −Rs900 October 22 Rs431,536 −Rs3,000 October 23 Rs424,536 −Rs7,000 October 24 Rs422,036 −Rs2,500

International Gold Prices

The upward movement in Pakistan has coincided with increasing international gold prices, adding to pressure on the domestic bullion market. The international gold rate moved up by $14 per ounce to $4,009.