AJK Election Results 2026 – LA-4 Mirpur-4: Sohaib Arshad vs Rukhsar Ahmed

A tough contest continues in LA-4 Mirpur-4 between PPP’s Sohaib Arshad Chaudhry and PML-N’s Chaudhry Rukhsar Ahmed. No clear trend has emerged yet from this constituency.
|Candidate
|Party
|Sohaib Arshad Chaudhry
|PPP
|Chaudhry Rukhsar Ahmed
|PML-N
Results are yet to come from this constituency…
Polling for the first phase of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections has concluded after voting was extended by one hour due to heavy voter turnout. Ballot boxes have been sealed and vote counting is now underway. The extension, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., allowed voters already in queues to cast their ballots. Closely contested races are being witnessed across Mirpur, Bhimber, and Kotli, with candidates from PML-N, PPP, IPP, Jamaat-e-Islami, and independents competing for key seats.
AJK Election Results 2026 | LA-2 Mirpur-2: PML-N’s Azeem Bakhsh vs PPP’s Qasim Majeed