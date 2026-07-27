AJK Election Results 2026 – LA-4 Mirpur-4: Sohaib Arshad vs Rukhsar Ahmed

A tough contest continues in LA-4 Mirpur-4 between PPP’s Sohaib Arshad Chaudhry and PML-N’s Chaudhry Rukhsar Ahmed. No clear trend has emerged yet from this constituency.

Candidate Party Sohaib Arshad Chaudhry PPP Chaudhry Rukhsar Ahmed PML-N

Results are yet to come from this constituency…