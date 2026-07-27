AJK Election Results 2026 | LA-2 Mirpur-2: PML-N’s Azeem Bakhsh vs PPP’s Qasim Majeed

In , PPP’s Chaudhry Qasim Majeed and PML-N’s Chaudhry Azeem Bakhsh are facing off directly. Early results show Azeem Bakhsh leading with 1,080 votes, while Qasim Majeed trails with 924 votes. Independent candidate Chaudhry Zafar Anwar is also contesting from the same seat.

Polling for the first phase of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections has concluded after voting was extended by one hour due to heavy voter turnout. Ballot boxes have been sealed and vote counting is now underway. The extension, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., allowed voters already in queues to cast their ballots. Closely contested races are being witnessed across Mirpur, Bhimber, and Kotli, with candidates from PML-N, PPP, IPP, Jamaat-e-Islami, and independents competing for key seats.