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AJK Election Results 2026 – LA-3 Mirpur-3: PML-N’s Chaudhry Saeed

By Staff Reporter
8:31 pm | Jul 27, 2026
Ajk Election Results 2026 La 3 Mirpur 3 Pml Ns Chaudhry Saeed

A close contest was expected in LA-3 Mirpur-3 between PPP’s Chaudhry Yasir Sultan and PML-N’s Chaudhry Saeed. Early trends show PML-N’s Chaudhry Saeed in the lead, while IPP’s Raja Tasleem Arif and Chaudhry Moeez Majeed are trailing behind.

Candidate Party Status
Chaudhry Saeed PML-N Leading
Chaudhry Yasir Sultan PPP Contesting
Raja Tasleem Arif IPP Trailing
Chaudhry Moeez Majeed IPP Trailing

Polling for the first phase of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections has concluded after voting was extended by one hour due to heavy voter turnout. Ballot boxes have been sealed and vote counting is now underway. The extension, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., allowed voters already in queues to cast their ballots. Closely contested races are being witnessed across Mirpur, Bhimber, and Kotli, with candidates from PML-N, PPP, IPP, Jamaat-e-Islami, and independents competing for key seats.

AJK Election Results 2026 | LA-1 | 01 Dadyal Party Position

Staff Reporter

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