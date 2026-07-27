Gen Aamer Raza takes charge as Pakistan’s First Commander National Strategic Command

RAWALPINDI – General Syed Aamer Raza formally took command as the country’s first-ever Commander National Strategic Command after being elevated to the rank of four-star general.

The high-profile change of command ceremony began with a Guard of Honour. He later visited Yadgar-e-Shuhada, where he laid a floral wreath and offered Fateha to honour the sacrifices of Pakistan’s martyrs.

After ceremony, the newly appointed Commander National Strategic Command called on Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, at General Headquarters (GHQ).

During the meeting, Field Marshal Asim Munir congratulated General Aamer Raza on assuming one of the country’s most important military responsibilities and extended his best wishes for a successful tenure. The two military leaders also reviewed the transition of command and reaffirmed the Pakistan Armed Forces’ commitment to maintaining operational readiness, strategic stability, professionalism and national security.

General Aamer Raza’s appointment marks a significant milestone in Pakistan’s military command structure, placing him among the country’s top strategic decision-makers with oversight of one of the nation’s most sensitive and critical commands.

Commissioned into the Pakistan Army’s elite 6th Lancers in the 1980s, General Aamer Raza has built a military career spanning almost 40 years, serving in frontline operations, strategic planning, military education and defence management. His command experience stretches from regimental to corps level. During his career, he has led the 6th Lancers Regiment, an Armoured Brigade, an Infantry Brigade deployed in South Waziristan, an Infantry Division and the prestigious IV Corps Lahore.

Before taking over the National Strategic Command, General Aamer Raza served as Chief of the General Staff (CGS) at GHQ Rawalpindi—one of the Pakistan Army’s most influential appointments responsible for coordinating military operations, intelligence and strategic planning. Apart from operational commands, General Aamer Raza has held several key staff appointments, including Chief of Staff II Corps, Director General of the Weapons and Equipment Directorate, and Chairman Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT).

As Chairman HIT from April 2020, he supervised Pakistan’s premier defence production complex responsible for manufacturing armoured vehicles, tanks and other indigenous military equipment, contributing to the country’s self-reliance in defence production.

General Aamer Raza is a graduate of the Command and Staff College, Quetta, and the National Defence University (NDU), Islamabad. He also earned a degree in International Relations from the University of Nottingham in the United Kingdom and completed advanced studies in warfare, strategy and national security.

His career also reflects a strong commitment to professional military education. He has served as an instructor at the School of Armour and Mechanized Warfare, Director of the Faculty of Research and Doctrinal Studies, and Chief Instructor at the Command and Staff College, Quetta, where he helped shape military doctrine and train future senior commanders.