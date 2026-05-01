Hania Aamir goes bold in new viral videos; internet reacts

KARACHI – Pakistani actress Hania Aamir shared a series of new videos that sparked mixed reactions online as fans are not impressed with her revealing outfits.

The Mere Humsafar star appeared in a bold and playful fashion choice, wearing a fitted halter-style tube top featuring a striking high-definition graphic of a cat dressed with glasses. The outfit reflected a lighthearted and quirky aesthetic, aligning with her well-known fun and expressive public image. She paired the statement top with gold-rimmed, geometric cat-eye sunglasses, adding a stylish, “cool-girl” edge to the overall look. To balance the bold upper piece, she opted for high-waisted black trousers, keeping the lower half of her outfit simple and understated so the graphic design remained the focal point.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

Following the post, reactions online were divided. While some users criticized the outfit and expressed disapproval, others strongly defended the actress. A large number of her fans supported her, saying that she has the right to dress according to her personal style and praising her for challenging traditional expectations.

Despite periodic controversies, Hania Aamir remains one of the most recognizable names in Pakistan’s entertainment industry. She has earned widespread popularity through her performances in several successful drama serials, including Mere Humsafar, Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum, Dilruba, and Titli. Known for her vibrant personality and modern appeal, she continues to maintain a strong fan following across digital platforms.