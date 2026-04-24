Hania Aamir stuns fans in silver saree

KARACHI – Pakistani actress Hania Aamir has once again caught the attention of her fans with a striking display of glamour on social media.

The actress shared a series of captivating photos on Instagram, looking stunning in a silver saree. She captioned her post simply as “Suno Na,” leaving fans enamored.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚•阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

The buzz around Hania has intensified after she was spotted attending an event featuring singer Asim Azhar in New York, fueling rumors about a possible rekindling of their relationship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Earlier this year, a popular entertainment Instagram page Irfanistan claimed that the duo would be planning a private Nikah ceremony during Ramadan 2026. However, it did not happen.

Hania and Asim’s relationship dates back to 2018, when they first went public with their bond.

The couple separated in 2020, after which Asim became engaged to Merub Ali—a relationship that ended in June 2025. The recent events have reignited speculation about a reunion