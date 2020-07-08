Federal Cabinet decides to launch second phase of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program
Web Desk
09:59 AM | 8 Jul, 2020
Federal Cabinet decides to launch second phase of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program
Share

ISLAMABAD - The federal cabinet has decided to launch second phase of Ehsaas Cash Programme to mitigate sufferings of weaker segments of the society.

while briefing media after the cabinet meeting in Islamabad, Information Minister Syed Shibli Faraz said Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program was commended internationally as 150 billion rupees were distributed among deserving people apolitically and in a transparent manner.

He said strict rules and regulations have been formulated to ensure implementation of precautionary measures on the eve of upcoming Eid-ul-Adha.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan announced to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha at his residence and he also asked the people to follow the suit instead of mixing with others in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus.

More From This Category
COVID-19: Punjab to impose complete lockdown in ...
12:08 PM | 8 Jul, 2020
President Dr Arif Alvi summons NA session today
11:07 AM | 8 Jul, 2020
Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah faces NAB in corruption ...
10:51 AM | 8 Jul, 2020
Complete shutdown in IOJ&K as Burhan Wani's ...
10:29 AM | 8 Jul, 2020
Federal Cabinet decides to launch second phase of ...
09:59 AM | 8 Jul, 2020
Earthquake jolts parts of AJK again
08:25 AM | 8 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sajal Aly pens an emotional note to celebrate the third anniversary of 'Mom'
01:17 PM | 8 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr