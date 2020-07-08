Federal Cabinet decides to launch second phase of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program
ISLAMABAD - The federal cabinet has decided to launch second phase of Ehsaas Cash Programme to mitigate sufferings of weaker segments of the society.
while briefing media after the cabinet meeting in Islamabad, Information Minister Syed Shibli Faraz said Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program was commended internationally as 150 billion rupees were distributed among deserving people apolitically and in a transparent manner.
He said strict rules and regulations have been formulated to ensure implementation of precautionary measures on the eve of upcoming Eid-ul-Adha.
He said Prime Minister Imran Khan announced to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha at his residence and he also asked the people to follow the suit instead of mixing with others in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus.
