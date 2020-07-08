Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah faces NAB in corruption cases today

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah will appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in corruption cases today (Wednesday).

According to media details, the Sindh chief minister will answer 28 queries of the anti-graft watchdog’s investigation officerin fake bank accounts and Roshan Program corruption cases.

NAB has accused that several companies won contracts worth billions of rupees for the Roshan Sindh project by paying bribes.

Murad Ali Shah was re-summoned on July 8 after he had excused himself from appearing before the bureau.