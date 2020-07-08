Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah faces NAB in corruption cases today
10:51 AM | 8 Jul, 2020
Share
KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah will appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in corruption cases today (Wednesday).
According to media details, the Sindh chief minister will answer 28 queries of the anti-graft watchdog’s investigation officerin fake bank accounts and Roshan Program corruption cases.
NAB has accused that several companies won contracts worth billions of rupees for the Roshan Sindh project by paying bribes.
Murad Ali Shah was re-summoned on July 8 after he had excused himself from appearing before the bureau.
- SCHOOL OF TOMORROW – The world’s premier schools & societies ...01:56 PM | 8 Jul, 2020
- Irfan Junejo reveals that he 'personally knows women who were ...01:26 PM | 8 Jul, 2020
- The All New Feature-rich HUAWEI Y6p & Y8p Are Here: Which One to ...01:21 PM | 8 Jul, 2020
- Sajal Aly pens an emotional note to celebrate the third anniversary ...01:17 PM | 8 Jul, 2020
-
Sajal Aly pens an emotional note to celebrate the third anniversary of 'Mom'
01:17 PM | 8 Jul, 2020
-
- Maya Ali pens a heartfelt birthday note for her mother11:36 AM | 8 Jul, 2020
- Farhan Saeed pays tribute to Maulana Tariq Jameel11:19 AM | 8 Jul, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020