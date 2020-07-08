Farhan Saeed pays tribute to Maulana Tariq Jameel
Singer-actor Farhan Saeed recently started a trend on Instagram to honour the living icons of Pakistan. He paid a tribute to several legends such as the sufi singer, Abida Parveen, actor Qavi Khan and other prominent personalities.
The recent one to be part of this movement is Maulana Tariq Jameel. In the Instagram post, Farhan remembered how he first got some insight about the scholar's work.
During my university days, I would often hear from my friends about the brilliance of Maulana Tariq Jameel. His oratory was said to be very powerful. But it was only when I heard his sermon in person that I discovered the glory in Maulana sahab's masterful eloquence, and realized the true meaning of preaching. Personal interactions with Maulana sahab have made me realise that the essence of Islam is rooted in simplicity. His engaging and interacting way of preaching is a gift to us all. Maulana Sahab is on my list of #LivingLegends for so many reasons. He did not appear on television straight up - he first won people's hearts and their respect. And it was then upon his followers persuasion that he began televising his message that is testimony to the fact that there is harmony in our deen and dunya. No amount of gratitude is enough to thank Maulana Tariq Jameel for his ongoing service the country. May the Almighty always bless him with all His bounties - Aameen. #LivingLegends #PakistaniHeroes
"During my university days, I would often hear from my friends about the brilliance of Maulana Tariq Jameel. His oratory was said to be very powerful. But it was only when I heard his sermon in person that I discovered the glory in Maulana sahab's masterful eloquence, and realized the true meaning of preaching," he posted.
The Udaari actor further shared how interacting with the Maulana gave him an opportunity to better explore the depths of Islam. "Personal interactions with Maulana sahab have made me realise that the essence of Islam is rooted in simplicity. His engaging and interacting way of preaching is a gift to us all." he wrote.
Farhan concluded his post by thanking Maulana for his spiritual contributions to the nation. "No amount of gratitude is enough to thank Maulana Tariq Jameel for his ongoing service the country. May the Almighty always bless him with all His bounties - Aameen."
