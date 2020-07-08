President Dr Arif Alvi summons NA session today
11:07 AM | 8 Jul, 2020
ISLAMABAD – National Assembly session will be held today (Wednesday) at 4:00pm in the Parliament House.
According to a press release issued by the National Assembly Secretariat, President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned the session in exercise of powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
