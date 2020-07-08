Complete shutdown in IOJ&K as Burhan Wani's martyrdom anniversary being observed today

SRINAGAR - Complete shutdown in Indian occupied Kashmir is being observed today (Wednesday), to mark the fourth martyrdom anniversary of Kashmiri youth leader Burhan Muzaffar Wani and his two associates, who were martyred by Indian troops on this day in 2016.

According to media reports, the call for the strike has been given by the veteran Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Gilani and the All Parties Hurriyat Conference.

Meanwhile, to mark the martyrdom anniversary of Burhan Muzaffar Wani, protest demonstrations will be held across Azad Kashmir to pay tributes to the martyrs and to draw world attention towards massive human rights violation by Indian troops in Occupied Kashmir.

Kashmir Liberation Cell, Pasban-e-Hurriyat and other social and political organizations have arranged protest rallies and demonstrations in all big and small cities and towns of the state.

In Muzaffarabad, main protest gathering will be held at Burhan Muzaffar Wani Chowk. A rally will also be taken out by Pasban-e-Hurriyat in Muzaffarabad.

22-year-old Shaheed Burhan Muzaffar Wani had secured the great honour to infuse a new spirit and more vigor among the Kashmiri youth to perpetuate the 73-year-old Kashmir freedom movement through persuading the Kashmiri youth for the freedom struggle through the social media besides to apprise the external world of the exceptional importance of the Kashmiris indigenous struggle for freedom of the motherland from Indian yoke.

He featured in videos and photos posing with weapons and taunting the Indian occupational security forces, which were circulated on Facebook and WatsApp in an attempt to recruit young Kashmiri generation in the freedom struggle.