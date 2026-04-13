19-year-old gang raped in Lahore’s Kahna area, two suspects arrested

LAHORE – Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the gang rape of a 19-year-old woman in Kahna area of Lahore.

Police said the victim went out to buy groceries when she was lured by the main suspect to Dhuloki village.

There, along with an accomplice, he allegedly took her to a mansion in the village and subjected her to sexual assault.

Following the attack, the victim was left in a critical condition outside the home of the prime suspect who later fled the scene.

The victim’s complaint led the police to register a case against the accused, identified as Faryad and Nasir. The investigation has been handed over to the Gender Crime Cell.

SHO Kahna emphasized that perpetrators of crimes against women will not be shown any leniency.