Ahsan Khan’s father passes away, actor shares emotional tribute

KARACHI – Renowned Pakistani actor Ahsan Khan has announced the passing of his father.

The actor shared the sad news with his fans through Instagram, posting several pictures with his father along with an emotional message expressing his grief and memories.

“Some losses remind us of the greatest truth, that nothing in this world is permanent, and everything belongs to God. My father was a truly wonderful man and the reason I am who I am today,” he wrote in Instagram.

“I am deeply grateful to everyone who reached out, showed love, and stood by me during this difficult time. Your kindness reminded me that I was never alone, and it meant more than you will ever know”.

Following the announcement, fans, fellow artists, and social media users extended their condolences to Ahsan Khan and his family. Many also offered prayers for the departed soul.

The entertainment community expressed support for the actor during this difficult time and shared messages of sympathy.