Adnan Sami releases four-track musical project dedicated to Ayatollah Khamenei

London-born singer, composer and pianist Adnan Sami has released a four-track musical project dedicated to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The project features four original compositions built around themes of leadership, resilience and remembrance, marking a new addition to Sami’s extensive music catalogue.

Sami, who has built a cross-border career spanning South Asia and the Middle East, is among the region’s most recognised recording artists. He was awarded India’s Padma Shri civilian honour in 2020 for his contribution to the arts.

The musician has also received several music awards during his career and is known for albums including Kabhi To Nazar Milao and Tera Chehra, which helped establish his popularity across South Asia and beyond.

With a career spanning more than three decades, Sami has blended Indian classical music, pop and orchestral arrangements in his work, performing for audiences across Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

The latest release has drawn attention as one of the rare multi-song tribute projects by a globally recognised South Asian artist dedicated to Ayatollah Khamenei.