Lahore’s Jobless Bodybuilder Rehan Latif ends life after Shooting Wife

LAHORE – A shocking incident reported from Lahore’s Ichhra area, where a 35-year-old bodybuilder, identified as Rehan Latif, and his 31-year-old wife, Mahwish, were found dead inside their home following gunfire.

The tragic incident was reported on Shakir Road, Ichhra, where police rushed to the scene after the family heard gunshots coming from an upstairs room. When relatives and family members reached the room, they reportedly found both Rehan and Mahwish lying in blood, each having suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.

As per initial probe, Rehan shot his wife during a heated dispute before turning the weapon on himself. Some sources claim that because both bodies were found inside the room and the firearm was reportedly lying some distance away, investigators are also considering whether Mahwish could have shot her husband before taking her own life.

Police are examining the crime scene, physical evidence and other circumstances to determine exactly what happened inside the room.

Rehan reportedly spoke with close friend 15 minutes before taking this tragic step. According to the friend, Rehan contacted him, and to everyone’s surprise, there was reportedly nothing unusual about his tone or behaviour.

When his friend asked what he was doing, Rehan allegedly said that he was going for a job interview and asked his friend to pray that the interview went well and that he would be successful in securing the job.

Rehan and Mahwish had reportedly married for love 11 years ago. The couple had two sons. Their elder son is reportedly 11 years old, while the younger is six. The family was living in a joint-family household, according to the information emerging from the scene.

Reports suggest that the couple experienced disagreements in the past, although investigators have yet to establish whether any previous domestic conflict was directly connected to the deaths.

The tragedy reportedly took another dramatic turn after Mahwish’s parents arrived at the house. According to reports from the scene, an intense argument broke out between the two families, with a dispute reportedly developing over the custody of the two children.

Investigators reportedly collected initial evidence before the bodies were shifted to a hospital for the required legal and investigative procedures. Ichhra police are now working to establish the exact sequence of events and determine the motive behind the deaths.

Investigators are expected to examine the firearm, crime-scene evidence, witness accounts, the couple’s recent circumstances and other available evidence before reaching any conclusion.

The reported details surrounding Rehan’s job interview also raised questions about possible financial pressures. With inflation and household expenses placing increasing pressure on families, financial difficulties can lead to domestic tensions. However, there is currently no confirmed evidence that financial problems were the direct cause of this incident.

Similarly, reports of previous arguments between the couple remain part of the broader picture and should not be treated as an established motive until confirmed by investigators.

Behind the mystery surrounding the deaths lies an even more devastating reality. Two young boys, reportedly aged 6, 11 , have lost both their parents in a single tragic incident.