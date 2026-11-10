Hira Mani faces online trolling over side-slit dress

KARACHI – Pakistani actress Hira Mani has faced criticism on social media after sharing a video on Instagram featuring her in a burgundy dress with a side slit.

In the video, the actress can be seen wearing a long-sleeved, burgundy ribbed midi bodycon dress featuring a scoop neckline and a side slit.

Her latest appearance prompted mixed reactions, with several social media users criticising her outfit.

One user commented, “Abhi tak dawai nahi khayi iss ne,” while another wrote, “Budhuy ghorhi lal lgam.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hira Mani (@hiramaniofficial)

Another social media user called her “Pagal ho gayee ha yee,” while a commenter urged the actress to stop such appearances, writing, “Hiramani khuda ke liye stop this nonsense no one likes.”

However, not all responses were critical. Some fans came forward to appreciate her appearance, with one admirer commenting, “Mashallah Mashallah looking sooooooooo cute and lovely u are my most favorite ever.”

Hira Mani is a familiar face in Pakistan’s television industry. She began her entertainment career as a video jockey and television host before establishing herself as an actress.

Over the years, she has appeared in several popular television dramas, including “Sun Yaara, Yaqeen Ka Safar, Do Bol, Meray Paas Tum Ho, Ghalati and Kashf”.

Her performances in these serials helped strengthen her position in the entertainment industry, while her fashion choices and social media appearances have also attracted public attention.