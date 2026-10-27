Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by eight wickets in ODI tri-series

LAHORE – Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by eight wickets in the fifth match of the tri-nation ODI series.

Sri Lanka comfortably chased down the 111-run target set by Pakistan in just 18 overs, losing only two wickets.

Kamindu Mendis was the top scorer for Sri Lanka with 62 runs, while Avishka Fernando made 16 and Kusal Mendis scored 8.

Earlier in the match in Lahore, Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bowl first, after which Pakistan’s top order failed once again.

Fakhar Zaman made 5, Maaz Sadaqat 8, Saad Baig 5, Salman Ali Agha 9 and Babar Azam 29 before departing.

Shadab Khan was caught out after scoring 2 runs. He wanted to take a review, but Pakistan had none remaining.

Hasan Nawaz scored 17, Arafat Minhas 10, Haris Rauf 1 and captain Shaheen Shah Afridi 15 before being dismissed.

Pakistan were bowled out for 110 in 25.3 overs, the third-lowest score in ODI matches played between the two sides.

For Sri Lanka, Dilshan Madushanka produced a career-best bowling performance, taking 5 wickets for 34 runs.

Sahan Arachchige took 2 wickets, while Asitha Fernando, Eshan Malinga and Dunith Wellalage claimed one each.

It may be recalled that Pakistan had already qualified for the final of the tri-series.