YouTube starts bringing Faster Payments for Small Creators with $20 Payout Limit

LONDON – Good news for those who just started earning from posting shorts or long duration videos on YouTubers and struggle to reach platform’s $100 payment threshold as the streaming giant begins testing 80 percent reduction in the minimum amount creators must earn before receiving their money.

Google-owned video-sharing platform is experimenting with new payout system that allows selected content creators to receive payments once their earnings reach just $20, instead of waiting until they accumulate $100. The move could be breakthrough for smaller YouTube channels, particularly those generating modest advertising revenue and waiting several months to receive their earnings.

The new move has already been introduced for randomly selected members of the YouTube Partner Program (YPP) in the US, and some other countries. The revised threshold applies to payments beginning in October 2026, marking a potentially important shift in how YouTube distributes earnings to its content creators.

Under YouTube’s existing monetization system, creators generally need to accumulate at least $100 in eligible earnings before receiving payments through AdSense for YouTube. For popular channels attracting millions of views, reaching this threshold is rarely a challenge. However, smaller creators earning $10, $20 or $30 a month can spend several months waiting for their first payment.

The latest experiment aims to address that problem by reducing the payout requirement to $20, or its equivalent in local currency. For example, a creator earning $25 per month would normally need approximately four months to accumulate $100. Under the experimental arrangement, the same creator could qualify for a payment every month, provided other payment requirements are satisfied.

The change does not increase advertising earnings or alter YouTube’s revenue-sharing structure. It simply allows eligible creators to access money they have already earned sooner.

YouTube has initially limited the experiment to selected creators in three major markets: the United States, India and Indonesia. Not every monetized channel in these countries will automatically qualify. Instead, YouTube has randomly selected participating accounts and notified their owners about the revised payment arrangement.

Selected creators can monitor their payment activity through the YouTube Studio mobile application. They can also choose to maintain a higher payout threshold through their AdSense for YouTube accounts if they prefer receiving larger payments less frequently. YouTube says the initiative is designed to provide greater flexibility in accessing earnings, particularly for creators whose revenue remains below the traditional payment threshold.

Pakistan is not among the three countries participating in the initial experiment, and YouTube has not announced any timeline for extending the facility to Pakistani creators. Nevertheless, a wider rollout could make a considerable difference for emerging Pakistani YouTubers, including students, vloggers, educational content producers and small independent channels.

Many new creators generate relatively limited monthly revenue despite investing considerable time and resources in producing videos. Allowing these channels to receive payments at $20 instead of $100 could reduce lengthy waiting periods and provide more regular access to earnings.

The experiment comes at a time when competition between YouTube and Instagram is intensifying as both platforms attempt to attract video creators. Instagram is reportedly experimenting with longer video uploads, potentially challenging YouTube’s traditional dominance in long-form video content.

While Instagram is exploring new opportunities for video publishing, YouTube’s latest experiment focuses on improving the financial experience of creators already earning through its platform. Making relatively small earnings accessible sooner could strengthen YouTube’s appeal among emerging content producers, particularly in developing markets where even modest digital payments can make a meaningful difference.

Despite the excitement surrounding the development, YouTube has not confirmed whether the reduced payment threshold will become a permanent feature. The company has also not disclosed how long the experiment will continue or when additional countries might be included.