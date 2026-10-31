Pakistan take on Sri Lanka in ODI series final today

LAHORE – Shaheen Shah Afridi-led Pakistan will take on Kusal Mendis-led Sri Lanka in the final of the ODI tri-series at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday, 31 October.

The toss will take place at 12.30pm PKT, while the first ball is scheduled to be bowled at 1pm.

The ongoing ODI tri-series is the fourth such tournament to be held on Pakistan soil, following the editions featuring Australia and South Africa in 1994, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in 2004 and New Zealand and South Africa in 2025.

Pakistan, who became the first side to qualify for the final of the ongoing tri-series after registering two wins against England and one against Sri Lanka, will be aiming to clinch their maiden ODI tri-series title on home soil.

In the batting charts, Pakistan’s Salman Ali Agha is the leading run-scorer for the hosts with 158 runs from four outings in the tournament, including a century against fellow finalists’ Sri Lanka in the opening match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

In the bowling department, young Arafat Minhas has bagged nine wickets in four matches, including a six-wicket haul in Pakistan’s 87-run win over England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. He will be aiming to deliver another match-winning performance if given an opportunity in Saturday’s final.

The ODI tri-series will continue to be beamed live on PCB Live app across Pakistan, United Kingdom, North America, Caribbean, Africa and Europe. In Pakistan, PTV Sports will broadcast the final live, Tapmad and Tamasha will stream the action live.

Pakistan squad for tri-series final:

Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Abrar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Razaullah, Saad Baig (wk), Sahibzada Farhan and Shadab Khan

Sri Lanka squad for tri-series final:

Kusal Mendis (c), Sahan Arachchige, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachindu Colombage, Avishka Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Janith Liyanage, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Lahiru Udara, Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage