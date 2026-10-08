Bangladesh replaces Pakistan in Asian Hockey Champions Trophy

Bangladesh has been included in the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy in place of Pakistan after accepting an invitation from the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) to participate in the tournament.

The AHF invited Bangladesh to join the event following Pakistan’s withdrawal, and the Bangladesh Hockey Federation has confirmed its participation.

India will continue to host the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy, with the tournament scheduled to begin on October 27.

The updated tournament draw and revised schedule are expected to be announced on Friday, providing details of the participating teams and the match fixtures.

The inclusion of Bangladesh comes after uncertainty over Pakistan’s participation in the tournament. With Bangladesh now confirmed, the organizers are expected to finalize the competition format and fixtures ahead of the October 27 start.

The Asian Hockey Champions Trophy is one of the region’s major international hockey competitions, bringing together leading teams from Asia.