Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq shares cryptic message after missing out on national squad

LAHORE – Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq shared a cryptic message on social media after being left out of the national squads for the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka and the ODI tri-series involving England and Sri Lanka.

Shortly after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the squads for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka and the upcoming ODI tri-series, Usman posted a message on his Instagram Story.

The 29-year-old spinner wrote: “The hardest test of wisdom is to remain silent when the ego demands that you speak.”

Usman had impressed during the 2026 T20 World Cup, where he emerged as Pakistan’s leading wicket-taker. He played six matches in the tournament and claimed 10 wickets, finishing as the team’s most successful bowler.

Despite his performances, Usman was not included in Pakistan’s squad for the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka or the ODI tri-series featuring Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, Salman Ali Agha has been removed as Pakistan’s T20I captain, with Sahibzada Farhan appointed as his replacement.

Pakistan will begin their three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka on October 9 in Rawalpindi.