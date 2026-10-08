Canada’s Anne Carson wins 2026 Nobel Prize in literature

Canadian poet and essayist Anne Carson has been awarded the 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature, the Swedish Academy announced.

The Swedish Academy said Carson was selected for her bold and lifelong body of work, which has helped shape new forms of contemporary literature.

The winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature is selected by the 18-member Swedish Academy, with the recipient generally recognized for their overall body of work rather than a single publication.

According to the Academy, Carson blends stories and ideas from ancient Greek and Roman literature with poetry, essays and fiction. Born in Toronto, Canada, she has become widely known for her distinctive approach to literature and her ability to combine classical themes with contemporary forms.

Her notable works include Eros the Bittersweet, Autobiography of Red and Men in the Off Hours, among others.

Swedish Academy Secretary Ingrid Carlberg said that when the Academy contacted Carson to inform her about the award, she was in Iceland listening to the sound of the wind.

As the Nobel laureate, Carson will receive a prize of 12 million Swedish kronor.

Last year, Hungarian author László Krasznahorkai won the Nobel Prize in Literature.

The Nobel Prizes in Physiology or Medicine, Physics and Chemistry were announced earlier this week on October 5, 6 and 7, respectively.

The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on October 9, while the prize in Economic Sciences is scheduled to be announced on October 12.