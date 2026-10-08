Sahibzada Farhan promises his best as Pakistan’s new T20 Captain

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan T20 captain Sahibzada Farhan has described his appointment as national team captain as a tremendous honour, saying he will make every effort to perform at his best in every match and give the nation the “gift of victory.”

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, Farhan said a captain must lead the team from the front and noted that this would be his first opportunity to captain Pakistan at the international level.

He said leading a team of Pakistan’s stature was a matter of great pride for him and that he would work hard to live up to the honour. He added that the strongest possible combination would be fielded during the series.

The national captain acknowledged that there is pressure at the international level but said it should not be allowed to become overwhelming. He assured fans that the team would not disappoint them.

Farhan said he would strive to deliver his best both as captain and as a player, with the aim of helping Pakistan secure victories.

Discussing the team combination, he said the inclusion of Shadab Khan and Fakhar Zaman had further strengthened the squad and expressed confidence that Pakistan would win the series.

Referring to the younger players, Farhan said the team needed aggressive batters such as Ahsan Nawaz and Muaz Sadaqat. He added that he would also try to adopt an aggressive approach in his own batting.

According to Farhan, Pakistan now has a strong team combination heading into the series.