Foreign veterinary experts arrive in Karachi to treat ‘Madhubala’, ‘Malika’

KARACHI – The treatment and care of elephants Madhubala and Malika are continuing at Karachi’s Safari Park, while a team of foreign veterinary experts has arrived in the city to conduct medical examinations and provide specialized treatment.

Officials said special attention is being given to the elephants’ medical care, nutrition and overall well-being. Foreign experts have been brought in particularly to assess Madhubala’s health and help with her treatment.

A team of Sri Lankan veterinary specialists, led by Dr. Badika and Dr. Amir Khalil, has arrived in Karachi. Experts from FOUR PAWS, an international animal welfare organization, are also assisting the team.

The FOUR PAWS and Sri Lankan experts will jointly examine and treat Madhubala and Malika.

The experts will collect blood samples from both elephants and conduct additional medical tests, including X-rays, to assess their health conditions.

According to officials, Madhubala has experienced immune system and bone-related problems as a result of her treatment for tuberculosis (TB).

Madhubala was transferred to Safari Park two years ago following the death of another elephant, Noor Jehan, at Karachi Zoo.

On September 14, Madhubala collapsed while standing at Safari Park and had to be lifted with the help of a crane.

Officials said all necessary measures are being taken to provide treatment to both elephants and support their recovery and overall health.