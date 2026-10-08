Lahore High Court rejects husband’s plea over divorce sent by email

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court has laid down an important legal principle in a divorce case, ruling that a wife can approach the relevant Union Council and initiate legal proceedings if her husband fails to notify the council after pronouncing divorce.

The court rejected the husband’s stance in a case involving a divorce communicated to his wife through email, reportedly in a joking manner. It ruled that a husband cannot exploit his own legal failure or delay tactics to keep the divorce process unresolved indefinitely and leave a woman uncertain about her marital status.

Justice Anwar Hussain dismissed a petition filed by Raheel Ahmed challenging a decision of the Union Council and issued a detailed 13-page judgment.

The court upheld the Union Council’s certificate declaring the divorce effective and ordered that a copy of the judgment be sent to all family courts across Punjab for guidance.

According to the judgment, Raheel Ahmed had communicated the divorce to his wife through email but failed to notify the relevant Union Council as required by law.

The woman subsequently approached a Family Court seeking the return of her dowry articles and other relief. While deciding other matters, the Family Court directed her to approach the Union Council to determine the legal effectiveness of the divorce.

The woman then approached the Union Council and proceedings were initiated. However, the husband did not appear before the council.

Based on the available record and circumstances, the Union Council declared the divorce effective and issued a certificate to that effect. The husband subsequently challenged the decision before the Lahore High Court.

The High Court held that the legal procedure governing divorce is intended to establish clarity regarding the parties’ marital status, rather than leave them in a state of uncertainty.

The court observed that the husband’s failure to notify the Union Council constituted a legal lapse. He could not take advantage of his own omission to indefinitely delay the determination of the divorce.

The court further noted that the 90-day period and reconciliation process are intended to provide legal protection and an opportunity for reconciliation. They cannot be used to create prolonged uncertainty regarding a marriage.

The judgment makes clear that if a husband fails to fulfill his legal responsibility to notify the Union Council, the wife cannot be prevented from initiating the relevant legal process herself.