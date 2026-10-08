Kissan Gudam & aik by BankIslami launch KissanPay -Pakistan’s First Shariah-Compliant Agri-Fintech Platform.

LAHORE – KissanPay, a Shariah-compliant agri-fintech platform by Kissan Gudam and aik by BankIslami, was inaugurated by Saleem Ullah, Deputy Governor, State Bank of Pakistan, and Ahmed Umair, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Agriculture and Food Security, at a launch event organised by Kissan Gudam at the Pakistan Agriculture Connections Expo 2026. Together, they also disbursed the platform’s first financing to a farmer.

At the event, Deputy Governor Saleem Ullah congratulated Haji Sons Group and aik by BankIslami and expressed the State Bank’s support for KissanPay. He expressed encouragement at seeing such collaborations between fintechs, banks and the agricultural sector, and noted that platforms like KissanPay have the potential to be a game changer for agriculture.

The launch marks a new chapter in Pakistan’s agricultural and financial landscape. KissanPay brings together Kissan Gudam, backed by Haji Sons Group, and aik by BankIslami. Through this integrated model, the partners aim to connect the agricultural value chain across harvest, storage, financing and liquidity. Kissan Gudam’s warehousing infrastructure and farmer ecosystem, combined with aik by BankIslami’s Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) framework and Shariah-compliant financing solutions, enable farmers to access financing against stored agricultural commodities.

Speaking about the partnership, Ashfaque Ahmed, Chief Officer, aik by BankIslami, said: “The future of financial services lies in embedding banking into the ecosystems where economic activity takes place. Through this partnership, we are leveraging digital infrastructure and BaaS capabilities to create a more seamless, Shariah-compliant financing journey for the agricultural sector.”

“Speed is the difference between a fair price and a distress sale. With KissanPay, a farmer can go from opening a bank account to receiving financing in minutes, not weeks. This is the first step towards a connected digital ecosystem where farmers can store, bank, borrow and grow, all in one place,” said Anam Tahir, Chief Technology Officer, Kissan Gudam.

The event was also attended by senior officials from BankIslami and HajiSons Group, who joined the occasion and reaffirmed the bank and Haji Sons Groups’s commitment to supporting innovation and expanding access to digital, Shariah- compliant financial solutions for the agriculture sector. aik by BankIslami and the Kissan Gudam team expressed their gratitude to Deputy Governor Saleem Ullah for recognizing the potential of KissanPay to strengthen Pakistan’s agricultural financing ecosystem.

Through KissanPay, the partners aim to make agricultural finance more accessible and digitally enabled, while building a connected financial ecosystem for Pakistan’s agriculture sector. For farmers, it means turning stored harvests into timely, Shariah-compliant finance, without having to sell under pressure.