Saudia Airbus A310-200 damaged as Ballistic Missile Attack rocks Riyadh Airport

More footage and close-up pictures surfaced online, showing apparently damaged Saudia Airbus A310-200 at King Khalid International Airport following the reported attack. The latest explosions came just one day after Saudi Arabia reported casualties from attacks on airports in Riyadh and Abha, adding to mounting fears of a wider escalation across the region.

The blasts also sent shockwaves through financial and energy markets, with crude oil prices jumping as concerns intensified over the growing conflict and its potential impact on Saudi Arabia, the world’s leading oil exporter.

Ansarullah claimed that it had carried out the latest attack against King Khalid International Airport using a ballistic missile. The movement said the missile caused damage at the airport but did not provide evidence to independently establish the claim. Saudi authorities had not immediately commented on the allegation.

Saudi-led coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki al-Malki said Saudi air-defence forces intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched toward Riyadh. He added that another ballistic missile fired toward Khamis Mushait, in southwestern Saudi Arabia near the Yemeni border, was also intercepted and destroyed.

Houthis have repeatedly claimed attacks against Saudi airports, military installations and oil facilities in recent days as tensions between the two sides continue to rise.

Flights Situation

The reported attack triggered an immediate disruption at King Khalid International Airport. Flight-tracking data indicated that the airport had closed again after the explosions, with the last landing recorded more than 80 minutes earlier and the last takeoff around 90 minutes before the update.

Firefighters and ambulance crews were deployed at the airport, while smoke could be seen in the area, according to a witness. Outgoing flights were reportedly suspended, with passengers instructed to evacuate the facility and leave their checked luggage behind.

The deadly attacks in Saudi Arabia have drawn condemnation from several countries, including Britain, India and the United Arab Emirates, as fears grow that the fighting could trigger a broader regional escalation.

Saudi-led coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki al-Malki also said coalition forces had destroyed a platform in Sanaa, the Houthi-controlled Yemeni capital, which was allegedly being used to launch attacks against Riyadh.

Islamabad and Ankara are assessing possible assistance to Saudi Arabia as the security situation deteriorates. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said the two countries were examining potential support in areas including air defence, electronic warfare and technical assistance under their trilateral agreement with Saudi Arabia.