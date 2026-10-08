Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves rise by $15m

KARACHI – Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $15 million, according to the central bank.

Following the increase, the SBP’s foreign exchange reserves reached $21.4537 billion.

According to SBP data, foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.3437 billion.

As a result, Pakistan’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves rose to $26.7974 billion.

The latest increase reflects a rise in the country’s overall foreign exchange holdings, including reserves maintained by both the central bank and commercial banks.