TikTok comes up with New Move to Help Users Spot AI-Generated Videos

ISLAMABAD – Chinese video streaming giant TikTok is stepping up its fight against AI slop, introducing series of new measures designed to help users identify AI material, protect authentic creators and prevent AI-powered spam from taking over the platform.

The latest push brings together AI education, stronger spam detection, content-authenticity technology and greater user control, as TikTok seeks to address both the opportunities and risks created by rapidly advancing AI technology.

As part of initiative, TikTok launched new AI Education Hub inside the app, giving users easier access to information about AI-generated content and its responsible use.

Users searching for AI-related terms on TikTok will be able to find the educational hub within search results. It will provide guidance on how to identify AI-generated content, understand its potential uses and make more informed decisions about using AI responsibly.

TikTok has also worked with NAMLE and AI expert Henry Ajder to develop a new guide focused on the responsible use of AI tools. The company said organisations participating in its AI literacy programme, including NoFiltr and the Raspberry Pi Foundation, have generated more than 200 million views for educational content since the programme began in November 2025.

TikTok has already committed more than $4 million to the programme and plans to continue investing in expanding its reach and impact. The platform is also preparing stronger measures against accounts created specifically to flood the platform with AI-generated spam.

The company said its improved systems will help identify accounts dedicated to producing and distributing AI-generated spam, particularly around subjects that could have impact on public trust and wellbeing.

Spam is already prohibited on TikTok, while the platform uses technology to detect and remove fake accounts on a large scale. During the first three months of this year alone, TikTok removed more than 86 million fake accounts, highlighting the enormous scale of the battle against automated and deceptive activity.

TikTok is also expanding its efforts to make AI-generated content easier to recognise. The company says more than 3 billion videos have already been labelled as AI-generated content through a combination of content provenance credentials, creator-applied labels and invisible watermarking technology.

TikTok has also joined the Steering Committee of the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity, supporting wider use of technology designed to establish the origin and authenticity of digital content.

TikTok is now looking beyond simply identifying AI content and is also exploring ways to give users greater control over what appears in their feeds. The company is testing Manage Topics, a feature that could allow users to influence how much AI-generated content they see on the platform.