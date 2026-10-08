Find Cheapest Petrol Pump Nearby with New Google Maps Feature

LONDON – Looking for the cheapest petrol pump nearby could soon become much easier, as Google Maps is adding live fuel-price information to help drivers compare petrol and diesel rates and choose a more affordable station before refuelling.

The feature is first being rolled out in UK, where motorists received a new tool as Google Maps begins showing live petrol and diesel prices, allowing drivers to compare fuel costs at nearby stations before pulling up to the pump.

The new feature comes at a particularly difficult time for motorists as rising energy costs continue to push fuel prices higher. Drivers can now open Google Maps, search for nearby petrol stations and check the latest petrol and diesel prices displayed within the app. The update is designed to make it easier for motorists to identify cheaper fuel without having to visit multiple stations or rely on separate price-comparison services.

The new Maps feature is linked to the UK government’s Fuel Finder scheme, which was introduced to improve transparency in the fuel market and give motorists greater access to competitive prices. Under the system, fuel retailers provide updated pump-price information, enabling motorists to compare prices in their local area.

The government introduced the scheme following recommendations from the Competition and Markets Authority, with the broader objective of encouraging stronger competition between fuel retailers and helping consumers avoid unnecessarily expensive forecourts.

The timing of Google’s move has attracted particular attention because UK fuel prices have recently reached alarming levels. The average price of diesel has climbed above £2 ($2.64) per litre for the first time, putting additional pressure on drivers and households already dealing with higher living costs.

With fuel prices varying between stations, even relatively small differences per litre can add up over time, particularly for people who drive long distances or depend heavily on their vehicles.

Instead of driving around looking for a better deal, motorists can use Google Maps to check nearby stations and compare the prices shown on the platform. The government believes the ability to compare prices more easily could help households reduce their annual fuel spending, while also encouraging petrol stations to compete more aggressively for customers.

Chancellor John Healey said finding the best price at the pump should now become easier for motorists, while acknowledging that the new measure does not solve the wider problem of rising costs.