Pakistan rejects NYT claim of PAF jets deployment against Houthis

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has rejected as “fake and fabricated” a report published by The New York Times claiming that Pakistani Air Force aircraft could be used in operations against the Houthis.

According to the ministry, the New York Times report made an unsubstantiated claim regarding the use of Pakistan Air Force aircraft for operations against the Houthis.

The Ministry of Information urged international media organizations to refrain from speculative reporting about the possible deployment or use of Pakistan’s armed forces under the Mecca Defence Cooperation Agreement.

The ministry said that if the need arises and any deployment or military action is undertaken, details would be provided by the relevant authorities.

The Ministry of Information concluded its statement by emphasizing that “truth prevails over falsehood.”