How to hide and lock individual chat on WhatsApp?

WhatsApp is a widely popular messaging and calling app with the company continues to unveiling features to ensure security of private chats.

The Meta-owned app has unveiled a feature allowing the users to hide and locked an individual chat, which they don’t want to show on the screen.

How to Enable Lock Chat

Select chat

Click Lock Chat from menu

Click continue when “Keep this chat locked and hidden” appears

Create secret code reconfirm secret code

Now the individual chat will disappear from Chats

How to Find the Hidden Chat

Click the + button on WhatsApp main

Search the individual chat

Select it

Unlock with secret code

Earlier this year, WhatsApp revealed that more than 1 billion people now use a passkey. A passkey lets you log back into WhatsApp with your fingerprint, face ID, or screen lock code. It’s the fastest and most secure way to verify it’s really you, with no codes or PINs. More than a billion people have already set one up, and you can now add more than one passkey to your account if you use both Android and iOS devices. To get started, go to Settings > Account > Passkeys.