Four Commanders among 9 Khawarij gunned down in North Waziristan Operation

NORTH WAZIRISTAN – Security forces dealt another blow to militant network in North Waziristan, eliminating nine hardcore terrorists, including four key commanders, during intelligence-based operations in different areas of the district.

The operations were carried out in Palangzai, Nadeem Kot and Kot Khazri, where security forces targeted positions associated with Fitna al-Khawarij following intelligence inputs.

شمالی وزیرستان میں سکیورٹی فورسز کا خفیہ اطلاعات پر بڑا آپریشن، فتنہ الخوارج کے 4 اہم کمانڈرز سمیت 9 دہشت گرد جہنم واصل۔ آپریشن کے دوران بھاری مقدار میں جدید اسلحہ اور گولہ بارود بھی برآمد کر لیا گیا۔ پاک فوج ملک سے دہشت گردی کے مکمل خاتمے اور پائیدار امن کیلئے پرعزم ہے۔ https://t.co/C4njfebjrF — Masha (@MashaNoor0) October 8, 2026

According to security sources, the four commanders killed in the operation were identified as Khalid Raza, Kamran, Musa and Maftoon.

A large quantity of weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the militants, while several of their hideouts were destroyed during the coordinated operations, the sources said.

The latest action comes amid continued security operations against militant networks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the Azm-e-Istehkam framework. Security forces have intensified intelligence-led operations in North Waziristan, a district that has remained a major focus of counterterrorism efforts.

The killing of four senior commanders in the latest operation is being described by security sources as a significant setback for the militant network operating in the area.

Islamabad continues to sound alarm against militant groups operating from Afghan land, with the stated objective of preventing terrorist networks from re-establishing their presence and threatening peace and security in the region.