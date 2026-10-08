PSL 2027 schedule unveiled as cricket fever set to return

LAHORE – The 12th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be held from 18 March to 2 May 2027, with all eight franchises returning to compete for the coveted title.

The window was determined following extensive consultation with all key stakeholders after the PSL Governing Council meeting held in London on 1 September 2026, attended by owners and representatives of all eight PSL franchises.

PSL 12 will build on a landmark 2026 season that broke new ground — eight teams competed for the first time, a first-ever player auction replaced the draft system and the Final at Gaddafi Stadium drew a record crowd of 32,461. Peshawar Zalmi were crowned champions after beating debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen by five wickets on 3 May 2026, ending a nine-year wait for the title.

With the window now confirmed, a series of marquee milestones will follow including Direct Signings, Retention announcements, the Trade window and the Player Auction, each one a moment for fans to look forward to as the competition takes shape. The countdown starts here.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi remarked that “HBL PSL 11 showed the world what this league is capable of – thrilling moments that had the whole nation transfixed, record crowds, record broadcasts. HBL PSL 12 will raise the bar further.

“We are committed to delivering another outstanding season and look forward to seeing all eight franchises compete once again for the title.”