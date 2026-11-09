Faisalabad Woman gives Attacker ‘Taste of His Own Medicine’ by Slapping him in Front of Police

FAISALABAD – A shocking confrontation inside Faisalabad police station has drawn attention as a woman was slapped a handcuffed man accused of assaulting her at a shopping mall.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz personally shared footage and delivered stern warning to those who use their power to intimidate vulnerable citizens. The dramatic scenes unfolded after police arrested the suspect for allegedly attacking a female sales worker who was performing her duties at a shopping mall in Faisalabad.

CM shared the video on social media platform X, in which the accused can be seen standing in handcuffs as the woman confronts him and slaps him several times inside the police station. The video quickly brought renewed attention to the original assault and the provincial government’s response, while also raising questions about the treatment of suspects in police custody.

Dare to raise your hand against a helpless woman who leaves her home every day to earn an honest living, and be prepared to face the same humiliation. She will have the right and the opportunity to slap you back. No one, no matter how wealthy, influential, or powerful, can now intimidate, exploit, or harm an ordinary citizen with impunity. The State will stand firmly with the vulnerable and respond decisively to those who misuse their power. The days of the powerful getting away with abusing the powerless are over. The State will hit back! — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) November 9, 2026

The suspect forced his way into an area designated exclusively for women at a shopping mall in Faisalabad. During the confrontation, he reportedly subjected a female sales worker to physical violence, despite the woman being present at the premises to earn her livelihood.

The incident was captured by CCTV cameras installed at the shopping mall, and the footage subsequently surfaced, exposing the alleged assault. As the video drew attention, Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif took immediate notice of the incident, prompting swift police action.

Authorities arrested accused, who was later seen handcuffed inside a police station, where the victim confronted him. The development took a dramatic turn when footage emerged showing the woman slapping the suspect while he remained in police custody.

CM Maryam Nawaz publicly shared police station footage on X, defending the woman’s reaction and issuing a strongly worded message against the mistreatment of working women. She said that anyone who has the audacity to raise a hand against a helpless woman who leaves her home every day to earn an honest living should be prepared to face humiliation himself.

She maintained that the victim deserved an opportunity to confront the person who had subjected her to violence. Maryam Nawaz supported the woman’s opportunity to slap the accused, framing the confrontation as a response to the humiliation she had suffered.

Punjab chief minister went further, warning that wealth, social standing and political influence would no longer provide protection to individuals accused of exploiting ordinary citizens. She made it clear that nobody, regardless of how rich, influential or powerful they might be, would be allowed to threaten, assault or exploit vulnerable people and then escape accountability.

She also warned that the misuse of authority, privilege or social influence to intimidate ordinary people would be met with a strong response from the government. According to the chief minister, the days when influential individuals could mistreat weaker members of society without facing consequences were over.

She reiterated that her administration would not tolerate the exploitation of citizens and would take action against those found abusing their position or power.