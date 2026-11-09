Imran Khan’s sisters Noreen Niazi, Uzma may walk out of Jail in next 48 Hours

LAHORE – Some relief for former PM Imran Khan’s family members, as Noreen Niazi and Dr Uzma Khan could be released from Kot Lakhpat Jail within the next 48 hours on medical grounds, potentially bringing an end to nearly seven weeks of detention under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) law.

The anticipated release comes amid growing concerns over the deteriorating health of Noreen Niazi, who was recently rushed to a Lahore hospital after experiencing high blood pressure and cardiac-related symptoms.

While the reports have sparked speculation about an imminent breakthrough, authorities have yet to issue an official notification confirming the sisters’ release. Both women remain detained at Kot Lakhpat Jail, and any decision to release them would require further administrative or judicial action.

Authorities are considering releasing Noreen Niazi and Uzma Khan on humanitarian and medical grounds. Noreen’s recent hospitalisation has reportedly become a significant factor in discussions surrounding the possible release.

The approximately 70-year-old sister of the PTI founder was transferred from Kot Lakhpat Jail to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) on the evening of October 28 after prison doctors raised concerns about her blood pressure and possible heart-related complications. She underwent several medical examinations, including an electrocardiogram (ECG) and Troponin-T testing, which reportedly produced normal results.

Doctors brought her BP under control through medication and determined that an angiography was unnecessary. She was subsequently transferred back to prison between October 29 and 30. Uzma Khan is also reported to have a history of heart-related illness, although there has been no confirmed report of her being separately hospitalised during the current detention period.

Aleema Khan was taken into custody on September 20, 2026, while Noreen Niazi and Uzma Khan were detained the following day, September 21. The arrests were made under Section 3 of the Punjab Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, 1960, which allows preventive detention where authorities consider an individual a potential threat to public order.

Noreen Niazi’s health became a major concern following her emergency transfer to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology. Family members raised objections over what they described as a lack of timely information about her medical condition and difficulties in obtaining permission to meet her.

Federal Minister Rana Sanaullah informed the Senate that Noreen had received immediate medical assistance and that her test results were normal. He maintained that the authorities had provided appropriate medical care and that her condition was stable. However, the family continued to seek greater access to her and assurances regarding her treatment while in custody.

The cases came before Justice Abher Gul Khan, with the petitioners seeking relief against the detention orders. During proceedings on September 24 and 25, the court declined requests for immediate suspension of the detention and instead sought reports from the relevant authorities.

There has been no formal confirmation from the Punjab Home Department, prison authorities or any court that a release order has been approved.

It also raised eyebrows as Aleema Khan, who was detained day before her sisters, is not included in the latest reports concerning possible release on medical grounds.