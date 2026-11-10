Gold Prices in Pakistan Today – November 10, 2026 – Latest Per Tola, 10-Gram Gold Rates

LAHORE – Per Tola Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs432,336 on Tuesday, November 10, amid gains in the global market.

After witnessing considerable fluctuations in recent weeks, the precious metal witnessed upward trend, breaking a brief pause in an otherwise unpredictable market. According to the latest bullion market figures, 24-karat gold stood at Rs432,336 per tola, while the price of 10 grams stood at Rs370,658.

Gold/Silver Latest Price 24K Gold (1 Tola) Rs432,336 24K Gold (10 Grams) Rs370,658 22K Gold (10 Grams) Rs339,770 Silver (1 Tola) Rs5,728 International Gold (1 Ounce) $4,098

The higher rates came just a couple of days after gold suffered a significant setback, losing Rs6,500 per tola on Friday. The decline had brought the price down from Rs435,636 to Rs429,136, marking a notable correction in the domestic market.

The international bullion market also remained relatively bullish, with gold prices holding firm at $4,098 per ounce. Global gold trends continue to play a major role in determining prices in Pakistan, where movements in the US dollar and fluctuations in the Pakistani rupee can directly affect domestic bullion rates.

While gold maintained its position, silver recorded a slight increase in the domestic market. The price of silver increased by Rs55 per tola, bringing the new rate to Rs5,728 against the previous price of Rs5,668.

The latest Lahore quotations showed that local rates varied across categories, with Piece gold carrying higher prices than Pathoor gold.

With gold closing the week at Rs429,136 per tola following Friday’s steep decline, market attention is expected to shift toward international price movements and changes in the rupee-dollar exchange rate.