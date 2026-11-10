Lahore tops global pollution rankings as cross-border smog threatens air quality

LAHORE – Lahore has once again ranked as the world’s most polluted city, with its overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 303, highlighting the worsening smog situation across the provincial capital.

Several neighbourhoods recorded alarming pollution levels, with Gulberg II reporting an AQI of 639, followed by Paragon City at 370 and Iqbal Town at 342. Bedian Road recorded 318, while Model Town and Barki Road registered 290 each. The AQI stood at 255 in DHA Phase V and 192 in Askari X.

Environmental experts have advised residents to take precautionary measures, particularly when travelling outdoors, and recommended wearing protective masks to reduce exposure to polluted air.

The situation could deteriorate further due to worsening air quality across India’s Punjab region and New Delhi following Diwali celebrations. Slow-moving winds and air currents potentially carrying pollution towards Pakistan have raised concerns about additional pressure on Lahore’s already polluted atmosphere.

According to figures shared by Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb on social media, air quality readings recorded around midnight showed hazardous pollution levels at several locations across Indian Punjab.

Khem Karan, approximately 49 kilometres from Lahore, recorded an AQI of 631, while Patti reported 291 and Amritsar 514. Gurdaspur registered 477, Jalandhar 848 and Abohar 1,244.

Other affected locations included Bathinda, with an AQI of 1,032, Ludhiana at 744 and Barnala at 967. Faridkot recorded the highest reading of 1,588, while New Delhi registered 537.

The reported figures indicated that 24 of the 34 monitored locations in Indian Punjab were experiencing hazardous air quality, with seven locations recording AQI readings above 1,000.

Low wind speeds and the possibility of polluted air travelling across the border could further affect atmospheric conditions in Lahore, raising concerns about the city’s exposure to regional pollution.

Meanwhile, Lahore’s temperature stood at 22 degrees Celsius, with the maximum expected to reach 29°C and the minimum forecast at 18°C. Humidity was recorded at 65 per cent, while winds were blowing at approximately two kilometres per hour.

The Meteorological Department forecast no rainfall for the day, suggesting that weather conditions were unlikely to provide immediate relief from the city’s pollution.