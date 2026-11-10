PPSC announces 45 PMS officer vacancies – Paper pattern, age limit and dealine

LAHORE – The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has announced 45 vacancies for Provincial Management Service (PMS) officers in Grade 17, inviting eligible candidates to apply online by November 30, 2026.

The recruitment drive has been announced through the Services and General Administration Department, with positions available for male, female and transgender applicants holding Punjab domicile.

According to the advertisement, applications can be submitted online until midnight on the closing date. The announcement also outlines changes to age limits, examination attempts, written examination requirements and qualifying criteria for the Combined Competitive Examination.

45 PMS Vacancies Announced

The commission has advertised 45 PMS positions (BS-17), including 41 seats on open merit, two reserved for minority candidates and two allocated to special persons.

Applicants must hold at least a second-division graduate degree from a recognised university. Selected candidates may be posted anywhere in Punjab.

Besides PMS positions, the advertisement includes one vacancy for an Excise and Taxation Officer (BS-17) in the Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department and two Assistant Director Local Fund Audit positions (BS-17) in the Finance Department. All three vacancies are on open merit.

Revised Age Limits and Examination Attempts

Under a special one-time relaxation announced through an S&GAD notification dated October 2, 2026, the maximum age limit for the Combined Competitive Examination 2026 and 2027 has been increased from 30 to 32 years. The permitted number of examination attempts has also been raised from three to four.

The general age bracket is 21 to 32 years. Government employees meeting the prescribed service conditions can apply up to the age of 35, while special persons are eligible for an upper age limit of 45 years under the applicable relaxation rules.

The age eligibility cut-off date has been fixed as January 1, 2027.

Written Examination and Marks Distribution

The Combined Competitive Examination carries 1,100 written marks, followed by a 300-mark viva voce, bringing the overall assessment to 1,400 marks.

The written examination comprises 10 compulsory papers worth 1,000 marks and one optional subject carrying 100 marks.

Compulsory subjects include General Knowledge, Mental Ability and Reasoning, English Essay, English language, Urdu, Islamic Studies or Ethics, two Pakistan Studies papers, International Affairs, and Economy and Development.

Candidates must select one optional subject from the commission’s approved list of 28 disciplines, including Political Science, Public Administration, Economics, Law, Computer Science, Psychology, Sociology, History, Geography and Mass Communication.

Passing Requirements and Examination Rules

Candidates must secure at least 33 per cent in the Mental Ability and Reasoning Test, 40 marks in each of the remaining papers and an aggregate of 550 marks to qualify for the interview.

A minimum of 50 per cent marks in the viva voce is also required for inclusion in the final merit list.

The commission has specified a deduction of 0.25 marks for every incorrect answer in objective examinations. Missing even one written paper will result in disqualification from the remaining examinations.

Application Process and Important Instructions

Applicants must deposit the prescribed examination fee through authorised channels, including ATMs, internet and mobile banking, 1Link member banks, JazzCash, EasyPaisa and other listed payment services.

Candidates claiming equivalence for local or foreign qualifications must provide the relevant certificate from HEC or QEDC. Government employees must obtain or apply for the required NOC or DPC by the application deadline.

The commission has also clarified that CGPA alone will not be accepted. Applicants must provide their obtained marks, total marks and percentage issued by the relevant authority.

Application Deadline and Contact Details

The last date to submit online applications is November 30, 2026, with the online portal accepting submissions until 12 midnight.