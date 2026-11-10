New travel timings advised for travel on motorways amid fog

LAHORE – Thick fog has disrupted traffic on several major motorway routes, prompting the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) to advise motorists to plan their journeys between 10am and 6pm during the foggy season.

According to the NHMP’s Central Region spokesperson, Syed Imran Ahmed, the M4 Motorway had been shut to all vehicles between Shamkot and Abdul Hakeem because of poor visibility.

Another section of the M4, connecting Sher Shah in Multan with Khanewal, had also been restricted for heavy vehicles as foggy conditions continue to affect road safety.

The motorway authorities have taken these measures to minimise the risk of accidents and protect commuters. Travellers have been urged to postpone non-essential journeys whenever visibility is severely reduced.

The latest traffic update issued by the NHMP at 8am on November 10, 2026, also reported restrictions on heavy traffic between Abdul Hakeem and Gojra along the M4.

Meanwhile, the M1 Motorway was temporarily closed between Peshawar’s main toll plaza and Rashakai due to dense fog earlier in the morning.

The motorway police have advised drivers who cannot avoid travelling during foggy weather to exercise extra caution and follow essential road safety measures.

Motorists should reduce their speed, maintain sufficient distance from vehicles ahead and remain within their designated lanes. Unnecessary overtaking and sudden braking should be avoided to minimise the chances of collisions.

Drivers have also been advised to check their vehicle lighting systems before departure, ensuring that fog lamps, headlights, rear lights and windshield wipers are functioning properly.

The NHMP has stressed that travelling during daylight hours, particularly between 10am and 6pm, can help motorists avoid some of the risks associated with reduced visibility during the fog season.