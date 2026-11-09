Imran Khan’s Cousin Qasim Zaman released from Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI – Qasim Zaman, Cousin of former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, has been released from Adiala Jail, while reports claim that his sisters could also secure their freedom within the next 48 hours.

The development comes amid growing attention surrounding the detention of Imran Khan’s close relatives, with fresh indications that further releases may be on the cards.

Qasim Zaman was released on November 6, 2026, after authorities decided not to extend his detention order under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance.

Zaman had been taken into custody near Adiala Jail on October 6, 2026, and placed under preventive detention for 30 days under the 3-MPO law. His detention period subsequently expired, and no fresh extension was issued, clearing the way for his release.

The development now shifted attention to Imran Khan’s sisters, Noreen Niazi and Uzma Khanum, whose possible release is reportedly under consideration.

So far, there is no official word or formal release orders concerning the two sisters have been reported so far. Meanwhile, discussions are also continuing over the possible release of Aleema Khanum, another sister of the PTI founder. Although details of these discussions remain limited, sources indicate that efforts concerning her release are underway.