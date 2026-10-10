Indian Youtuber Dhruv Rathee Arrested Amid Massive Crackdown Ahead Of October 10 Protest

NEW DELHI — The Cockroach Janata Party protest is yet to begin, while Indian capital remains on high alert, and a police crackdown continues. YouTuber Dhruv Rathee was reportedly detained ahead of a major demonstration at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, as authorities launched sweeping security operations and detained protesters.

Tensions escalated in India’s capital after Rathee was detained ahead of a planned protest at Jantar Mantar. Rathee was reportedly detained from his residence in Gurugram’s Sector 56 on Saturday morning, ahead of a protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

सारा Protest एक तरफ और इस Dhruv Rathee का भारत आना एक तरफ ! ऐसा लगता हैं Mission impossible के Climax में Tom Cruise आ गया हो ! Aura हो तो ऐसा हो भारत में मोजुदगी भर से सरकारों को भुखार आ जाये ! #DelhiProtest

#Jantarmanatar https://t.co/sKqeoGRKhn — Cockroach Army (@Coacroach_party) October 10, 2026

The demonstration centres on controversy surrounding electoral rolls and allegations of voter-list manipulation, claims disputed by the authorities. Police sources confirmed Rathee’s detention, according to Indian media reports.

Delhi witnessed massive security mobilisation as authorities moved to prevent protesters from reaching the designated demonstration site. Police erected barricades, established checkpoints and intensified surveillance across sensitive locations, including railway stations, bus terminals and entry points into the capital.

Thousands of police and paramilitary personnel were deployed, while access restrictions affected 45 metro stations. The security measures were designed to contain the anticipated crowds and prevent disruptions during the planned demonstration.

Police detained around 150 people as demonstrators attempted to make their way towards Jantar Mantar. Separate reports described extensive preparations involving designated detention facilities and multiple road-blocking points across the capital.

Delhi Police planned 37 blocking points and detention centres across the capital’s 15 districts, reflecting the scale of preparations ahead of the protest. The detentions have raised questions about the balance between maintaining public order and protecting the right to peaceful assembly, particularly when demonstrators are detained before a planned gathering can take place.

Several political figures including former member of Rajya Sabha Brinda Karat and K. K. Shailaja, were also taken into custody. Reports suggest that around 1,000 people were detained overnight, including at least 250 people in and around southeastern Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh.

The supplied report alleges that authorities sought to prevent protesters from reaching Delhi by restricting transport services, including cancelling hundreds of mail, express and passenger trains.

Indian media reported restrictions on mobile internet services around key areas of central Delhi, alongside traffic diversions and heightened security arrangements. These measures added to concerns about access to the capital during the protest.

India’s Ministry of Home Affairs instructed state and Union Territory governments on October 9 to coordinate with Delhi Police and take preventive security measures to stop demonstrators from travelling towards the capital. The precise scope of these instructions requires independent confirmation.

The detention of social media influencers and politcians sparked tensions and placed the spotlight on the authorities’ manhandling of protesters. The dispute surrounding electoral rolls has added another layer of political tension, with critics raising concerns about electoral transparency and officials maintaining that the process is subject to established verification procedures.