Lahore Weather Alert: Rain, Thunderstorms expected over Weekend

LAHORE – After a spell of muggy weather, Lahore residents may finally get relief as Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasts rainfall across Punjab, including the provincial capital, from today, with the wet spell expected to continue until October 15.

Winds blowing late at night brought a change in the city’s weather, making conditions more pleasant. The arrival of a westerly weather system in the upper parts of the country is expected to trigger further changes, with thunderstorms forecast in Lahore over the weekend.

According to the weather forecast, Lahore is likely to experience thunderstorms on Saturday, with temperatures ranging between 33°C and 35°C. Thunderstorms are also expected on Sunday, when the mercury is forecast to remain between 32°C and 34°C. Partly cloudy conditions are predicted for Monday, with temperatures hovering between 32°C and 34°C.

PMD said the westerly weather system is expected to remain active until October 15, raising the likelihood of continued rainfall during the coming days. The showers could bring further changes in temperatures and offer residents some relief from the lingering heat.

Over the next 24 hours, Lahore’s minimum temperature is expected to settle at 23°C, while the maximum could reach 34°C.

Lahore has recorded decline in air pollution levels, with the city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 154. AQI of 154 still falls within the unhealthy category under the US AQI scale, meaning air pollution remains a concern, particularly for sensitive groups.