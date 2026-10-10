CM Maryam Nawaz approves Rs10 Billion Subsidy as Flour price hits Rs5,200 per 40kg

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif convened an emergency meeting over soaring flour prices, approving Rs10 billion subsidy package for relief for inflation-weary consumers already struggling with the rising cost of basic commodities.

Wheat prices in Punjab have climbed to Rs5,200 per 40kg after rising by Rs400 in four days, pushing flour prices higher in Lahore and Karachi amid tightening supplies and delays in government wheat releases.

During the meeting, CM directed relevant authorities to ensure the uninterrupted availability of affordable flour and wheat across Punjab, warning that negligence in providing relief to the public would not be tolerated.

The meeting focused on the sharp increase in flour and wheat prices in the market, with concerns also raised over alleged artificial inflation. Officials were instructed to mobilise all available resources to prevent unjustified price hikes and ensure that the benefits of government subsidies reach ordinary consumers.

As part of the relief measures, the Punjab government agreed to increase the quota of subsidised government wheat supplied to flour mills. The wheat is currently being provided at a rate of Rs3,800 per maund, equivalent to approximately 40 kilograms. Increasing the quota is intended to support flour production, improve market supplies and help make flour available to consumers at more affordable prices.