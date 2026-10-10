CM Maryam Nawaz approves Rs10 Billion Subsidy as Flour price hits Rs5,200 per 40kg

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif convened an emergency meeting over soaring flour prices, approving Rs10 billion subsidy package for relief for inflation-weary consumers already struggling with the rising cost of basic commodities.
Wheat prices in Punjab have climbed to Rs5,200 per 40kg after rising by Rs400 in four days, pushing flour prices higher in Lahore and Karachi amid tightening supplies and delays in government wheat releases.
During the meeting, CM directed relevant authorities to ensure the uninterrupted availability of affordable flour and wheat across Punjab, warning that negligence in providing relief to the public would not be tolerated.
The meeting focused on the sharp increase in flour and wheat prices in the market, with concerns also raised over alleged artificial inflation. Officials were instructed to mobilise all available resources to prevent unjustified price hikes and ensure that the benefits of government subsidies reach ordinary consumers.
Weekly inflation rises 0.57pc, 20kg flour bag jumps by Rs400
As part of the relief measures, the Punjab government agreed to increase the quota of subsidised government wheat supplied to flour mills. The wheat is currently being provided at a rate of Rs3,800 per maund, equivalent to approximately 40 kilograms. Increasing the quota is intended to support flour production, improve market supplies and help make flour available to consumers at more affordable prices.
In Lahore, an 80kg bag of fine flour has increased by Rs1,000 to Rs12,500, while a 15kg flour bag is selling for Rs2,300 after a Rs300 hike.
In Karachi, flour millers have raised prices by an average of Rs14 per kg over the past three days. Millers’ rates have reached Rs155 per kg for flour No. 2.5, Rs167 for maida and Rs170 for fine flour. Retail prices are higher, with flour No. 2.5 selling at Rs180 per kg, fine flour at Rs200 and chakki flour at Rs210. Branded 5kg fine flour bags now cost Rs1,000–1,010, up from Rs950.
Wheat prices in Karachi’s open market have also risen to Rs138 per kg from Rs125–130. Meanwhile, naan prices have increased by Rs5 to Rs30–35 per piece, sheermal, taftaan and qulcha have become Rs10 more expensive, and good-quality chapati is selling for Rs20. Branded bread and bakery products have also seen price increases of 8–9 per cent.
Flour millers in Punjab cited pressure partly to delays of more than two weeks in the release of subsidised government wheat. Mills have reportedly been forced to purchase wheat at prevailing market rates while their advance payments remain tied up with government authorities.