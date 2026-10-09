Weekly inflation rises 0.57pc, 20kg flour bag jumps by Rs400

ISLAMABAD – Weekly inflation in Pakistan has increased further, with the price of a 20-kilogram bag of wheat flour rising by as much as Rs400 in a single week.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), inflation increased by 0.57% on a weekly basis, while the annual inflation rate climbed to 11.97%.

The data showed that prices of 20 essential commodities increased during the week, six items became cheaper, and prices of 25 items remained unchanged.

According to the report, flour prices rose by 5.69%, chicken by 4.93%, gram pulse by 3.99% and tomatoes by 2.40%. Petrol, lentils, tea and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) also became more expensive, while petrol prices increased by 2.40%.

20kg Flour Bag Prices Surge Across Major Cities

According to the PBS, the price of a 20kg bag of flour rose sharply in several cities during the week.

In Karachi, Islamabad and Peshawar, the price of a 20kg flour bag reached as high as Rs3,400.

The report provided the following city-wise prices:

Rawalpindi: The price increased by Rs347 to Rs3,333 per 20kg bag.

Sialkot: The price rose by Rs333 to Rs3,133.

Sukkur: The price increased by Rs300 to Rs3,060.

Hyderabad: The price rose by Rs200 to Rs3,200.

Quetta: The price increased by Rs70 to Rs3,030.

Multan: The price rose by Rs66 to Rs2,866.

Lahore: The price remained unchanged at Rs2,300.

Faisalabad: The price remained unchanged at Rs2,200.

Bananas, Diesel and Sugar Become Cheaper

The PBS reported that banana prices declined by 2.81% and diesel prices fell by 1.37% during the week.

Potato prices decreased by 0.89%, while sugar became cheaper by 0.37%.

Annual Inflation Also Records an Increase

The data showed substantial increases in the prices of several essential commodities over the past year.

On an annual basis, onion prices surged by 100.24%, while LPG prices increased by 68.55%. Electricity charges rose by 58.59%, petrol by 47.52% and diesel by 42.52%.

Wheat flour became 32.60% more expensive over the year, while red chilli powder prices increased by 15.55% and mutton prices by 15.02%.

Beef prices rose by 12.60% and chicken by 9.44%. Plain bread became 8.99% more expensive, while yoghurt prices increased by 8.08%.

Potatoes, Tomatoes and Eggs Cheaper Over the Year

Despite the overall increase in inflation, some commodities recorded annual price declines.

According to the PBS, potato prices fell by 39.51% and tomato prices by 37.07% over the past year.

Sugar prices declined by 22.44%, eggs by 18.88% and powdered salt by 14.81%.