Sri Lanka elect to bowl first after winning toss against Pakistan in first T20I

RAWALPINDI – Sri Lanka have elected to field first after winning the toss against Pakistan in the opening match of the three-game T20I series at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Pakistan will bat first, with Sahibzada Farhan leading the side as captain.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan (c), Fakhar Zaman, Maaz Sadaqat, Hasan Nawaz, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Khawaja Nafay, Muhammad Imran, Razaullah, Naseem Shah and Abrar Ahmed.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (c), Lahiru Udara, Kamil Mishara, Kamindu Mendis, Sahan Arachchige, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Eshan Malinga and Nuwan Thushara.

Head-to-Head Record

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have met 31 times in T20 internationals, with Pakistan winning 18 matches and Sri Lanka claiming 13 victories.

Their most recent encounter was in the Super Eights stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup earlier this year, where Pakistan edged out Sri Lanka by five runs in a closely contested match.

However, Sri Lanka dominated their last bilateral T20I series in Pakistan in 2019, sweeping the hosts 3-0.