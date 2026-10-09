Gandapur warns Sohail Afridi in leaked audio, threatens to expose him

PESHAWAR – An audio message attributed to former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur has surfaced following remarks by incumbent Chief Minister Sohail Afridi.

Faraz Mughal, spokesperson for the former chief minister, has confirmed the authenticity of the audio message.

In the recording, Gandapur directly addresses Sohail Afridi, saying, “Made-in-China Tipu Sultan, watch your tongue. Do not make such foolish statements. Stop talking nonsense, or I will expose how you came into this position, on what conditions, and who brought you here.”

Gandapur alleged that Afridi had been scheduled to launch an assault on November 26, 2025, but did not do so because he had reached an understanding behind the scenes and had come under administrative control. He further alleged that Afridi had struck a deal after settling certain matters.

The former chief minister also accused Afridi of having the meetings of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan stopped.

Referring to messages from Bushra Bibi, Gandapur claimed that messages had also been sent to the person who brought Afridi into his position. He alleged that the individual had subsequently sent messages to Afridi regarding his conduct.

Gandapur further accused Afridi of preventing Bushra Bibi’s daughter from meeting her.

In the audio message, the former chief minister alleged that Afridi had made arrangements in advance, warning that if he disclosed the records and spoke publicly about the matter, Afridi would be left unable to show his face.

Gandapur advised Afridi to stay within his limits and not overstep his position. Referring to him as the “son of a fixed match”, he also alleged that Afridi had abandoned Bushra Bibi and fled the scene.

Concluding his message, Gandapur urged Afridi to refrain from making baseless statements, adding that he was warning him against such conduct.