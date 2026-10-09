PDMA issues rain alert across Punjab, heavy showers expected from October 10 to 14

LAHORE – The Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a province-wide alert as rain, strong winds and thunderstorms are expected across most districts from October 10 to 14.

According to a PDMA spokesperson, a westerly weather system is likely to enter the country’s upper regions on Saturday, bringing rainfall to several parts of Punjab.

The PDMA forecast rain accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms on October 10, 11, 13 and 14 in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal and Mianwali.

Intermittent rain, strong winds and thunderstorms are also expected on October 10, 11 and 13 in Faisalabad, Khushab, Bhakkar, Sargodha, Jhang and Toba Tek Singh.

Authorities Put on Alert Over Landslide Risks

PDMA Director General Saif Anwar Jappa has directed commissioners and deputy commissioners across Punjab to remain alert amid the risk of landslides in Murree, Galiyat and other hilly areas.

He said district administrations had been alerted in accordance with the instructions of the Punjab chief minister.

According to the PDMA chief, alerts have also been issued to the departments of health, irrigation, communication and works, local government, and livestock to ensure preparedness for possible emergencies.

Public Advised to Take Precautions

Saif Anwar Jappa urged citizens to take precautionary measures during adverse weather conditions and avoid living in dilapidated or mud-built houses.

He advised people to remain in safe locations during windstorms and avoid unnecessary travel.

Citizens were also urged to seek shelter during lightning and thunderstorms and avoid open areas. Parents were advised to take special care of children and keep them away from low-lying areas, electrical wires and power poles.

The PDMA spokesperson said citizens could contact the authority’s helpline at 1129 in case of any emergency.