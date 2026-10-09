PM to hold high-level meeting on governor’s rule, emergency in KP

ISLAMABAD –A high-level meeting has been scheduled at the Prime Minister’s House for tomorrow to discuss the possible imposition of an emergency or the introduction of governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), according to reports.

Reports said the meeting would conduct a detailed review of the prevailing situation in the province, public safety and law and order, while various constitutional options, including emergency rule and governor’s rule, are expected to be considered.

According to reports, a proposal to impose an emergency in 12 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including areas of the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), is also under consideration.

The proposal is reportedly aimed at taking measures to ensure public safety and improve the law and order situation in the affected areas.

The meeting is also expected to review reports received from national security institutions. Following an assessment of the provincial situation, proposals concerning the transfer of key powers to the federal government may also be examined.

Reports said the relevant constitutional provisions, including Articles 232, 233 and 234 of the Constitution of Pakistan, would be reviewed before considering possible measures and approval of key decisions.